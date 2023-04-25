Yosemite National Park temporarily closing

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park in 2021(WKYT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California (KOLO) - Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closing starting this Friday.

The park will close due to a forecast of flooding. The closure will begin on April 28 at 10:00 p.m. and will last until May 3 and possibly longer. They say additional flooding and closures may occur in May or June.

Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in the eastern Yosemite Valley will automatically be canceled and refunded, and wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads, space permitting.

Wawona, Mariposa Grove (via hike only), the Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy, and the western Yosemite Valley will be open.

The closure in the Yosemite Valley will be at El Capitan crossover. There will be no visitor access east of that road.

Parking in the western Yosemite Valley and throughout the park will be limited.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb on April 25, 2023.
Clark County fire: 50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Las Vegas may see first 100-degree day of 2023 this weekend
Las Vegas police look for 3 suspects accused of threatening victims during robberies
Las Vegas police look for 3 suspects accused of threatening victims during robberies
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 9am - 930am
Las Vegas police investigate after car lands in pool in hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas police investigating car lands in pool after hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas police investigate after car lands in pool in hit-and-run crash
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
SNHD offering infant immunizations at reduced cost