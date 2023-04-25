Woman dead after hit by car outside crosswalk near Flamingo, Mountain Vista

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman has died following a crash involving a vehicle in southeast Las Vegas Monday evening.

Las Vegas police said officers responded to the area of Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street just after 7:45 p.m. after receiving reports of the crash.

Investigators believe the woman was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk on Flamingo when the vehicle hit her.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and police said impairment is not suspected.

Flamingo is shut down in both directions from Mountain Vista to Gibraltar Street.

