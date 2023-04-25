US Postal Inspection Service seeking Las Vegas letter carrier robber

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a robbery suspect.

The man pictured below allegedly robbed a USPS letter carrier on April 21, around 11:20 a.m. at 2650 Sherwood St.

USPS robbery suspect (USPIS)

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) using the case reference number 4020656.

Robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

