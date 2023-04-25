U2 announces more show dates at MSG Sphere

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Due to overwhelming fan registration for tickets to their shows at the new MSG Sphere, U2 has announced seven additional shows.

The British rock band has added the new shows in October in addition to the five they’ve already announced.

Their show Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, is a first-of-its-kind live music experience that will be unlike any other they’ve ever played before.

Bono and The Edge recently gave Apple Music’s Zane Lowe a sneak preview tour of Sphere and a glimpse into their ideas as they begin to create these shows. U2: The Zane Lowe Interview is now available HERE.

Previous dates for their show are:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

The new dates are scheduled for:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who previously signed up for Verified Fan for U2 are automatically registered for the opportunity to participate in the presale.

· Registration for Verified Fan will close Wednesday, April 26 at 10am ET.

· Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, April 27.

Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees. The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show.

If any tickets remain, they will be sold during a general onsale starting Friday, April 28 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.