Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Latest News

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2 days
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96