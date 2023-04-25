Suspect sentenced in death of Las Vegas model found in concrete

Christopher Prestipino
Christopher Prestipino(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of killing a Las Vegas model and burying her body in concrete was sentenced in Clark County court in connection with her death.

Christopher Prestipino is accused of killing Esmeralda Gonzalez, a model who went missing in late May 2019. Two other suspects, Lisa Mort and Casandra Garret, were also arrested in connection with her death.

Gonzalez’s body was found in a concrete-wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2019.

Mort reportedly knew that Prestipino killed Gonzalez in June 2019, investigators said. According to an arrest report, Prestipino strangled Gonzalez while he was high on methamphetamine. 

Court records show Prestipino pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on March 13 to felony kidnapping and murder. An Alford plea is a “no contest” plea in which the court can treat the defendant as guilty without the defendant having to admit guilt.

Judge Carli Kierny sentenced Prestipino to 10 to 25 years in prison on the charges.

Garrett pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in February 2021, according to court records. Mort pleaded guilty as an accessory to murder in February 2020.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
Ticket to ride: Brightline West releases renderings of Las Vegas to Los Angeles route

Latest News

ONLY ON FOX5: Inside the City of Las Vegas dispatch center
ONLY ON FOX5: An inside look at the City of Las Vegas dispatch center
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Clark County fire: 50 cars catch fire in northeast Las Vegas Valley
The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for...
US Postal Inspection Service seeking Las Vegas letter carrier robber