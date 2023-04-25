Suspect sentenced in death of Las Vegas model found in concrete

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of killing a Las Vegas model and burying her body in concrete was sentenced in Clark County court in connection with her death.

Christopher Prestipino is accused of killing Esmeralda Gonzalez, a model who went missing in late May 2019. Two other suspects, Lisa Mort and Casandra Garret, were also arrested in connection with her death.

Gonzalez’s body was found in a concrete-wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2019.

Mort reportedly knew that Prestipino killed Gonzalez in June 2019, investigators said. According to an arrest report, Prestipino strangled Gonzalez while he was high on methamphetamine.

Court records show Prestipino pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on March 13 to felony kidnapping and murder. An Alford plea is a “no contest” plea in which the court can treat the defendant as guilty without the defendant having to admit guilt.

Judge Carli Kierny sentenced Prestipino to 10 to 25 years in prison on the charges.

Garrett pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in February 2021, according to court records. Mort pleaded guilty as an accessory to murder in February 2020.

