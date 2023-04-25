Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is reportedly investigating after a school was allegedly shot at.

According to a letter sent to parents by Coral Academy Cadence Campus, the incident occurred on Monday night.

In the letter, staff said “the campus was shot multiple times in random places,” leading to three windows being damaged.

Coral Academy Cadence Campus advised that students were cleared to return to campus on Tuesday. Staff also added “armed safety personnel is present on campus for additional security. The Henderson Police Department will also monitor our school, and the campus will remain in soft lockdown today.”

A full copy of the letter can be read below:

Dear Cadence Families,

We regret to inform you of an event that occurred last night while all students and staff members were out of the building. The campus was shot multiple times in random places. Three windows were damaged. Authorities were contacted, and an investigation has already begun. Authorities informed us that the shooting at the building was not directed toward any person; therefore, students may return to school today. Armed safety personnel is present on campus for additional security. The Henderson Police Department will also monitor our school, and the campus will remain in soft lockdown today. Any in-person meetings scheduled for today are canceled, and visitors will not be allowed to enter the building. Our student and staff safety is our top priority.

We appreciate your attention to this important matter.

CASLV Cadence Administration

