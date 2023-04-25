Pizzeria offers free pizza for a year for 2 Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) – Tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are notoriously pricey and hard to get, and fans are going to ever-greater lengths to get them.

But the owners of a pizzeria in New Orleans may take the cake – or pie, in this case.

Zanger White and his wife, who own Zee’s Pizzeria, are offering free pizza for a year in exchange for two tickets to any Eras Tour show.

They couple said the free pizza would be for “at least” a year, noting they might be willing to negotiate.

White says they came up with the idea during the recent Ticketmaster mess that left fans in queues for hours, scrambling for tickets.

He also says he’s hoping the offer might get the attention of Swift herself.

Unfortunately for the Whites, the Eras Tour will not be stopping in New Orleans, but they are willing to travel to other cities for the show.

“What started as a silly joke has definitely grown a mind of its own! Maybe it’ll happen…..” Zee’s Pizzeria wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
Ticket to ride: Brightline West releases renderings of Las Vegas to Los Angeles route

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows...
Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal
50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb on April 25, 2023.
Clark County fire: 50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery