ONLY ON FOX5: An inside look at the City of Las Vegas dispatch center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Receiving, recording and accurately dispatching information is the priority for the dispatchers for the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, responding to cues and clues.

“I have been doing this pretty much my whole life,” said dispatcher Dalia Silva.

Dispatchers are the first to gather information for first responders before arriving at any scene.

“They are the lifeline of what we do,” said Jason Potts, the chief of department of public safety for the City of Las Vegas. “The air traffic controllers, without them, we can’t do this.”

The team of dispatchers for DPS pick up the phone for any city Marshall, animal control or detention facility call.

“Picking up on cues from officers,” said lieutenant with Department of Public Safety Paul Hartz. “Elevated voice, are they stressed, do they need to get more back up? They are listening for those social cues.”

There are a total of 30 dispatchers within the department. They have responded to over 20,000 calls to date. That is roughly 5,000 calls a day.

“They handle people on the worst days of their lives, and they go from call to call to call and they don’t really get closure, they have to multi-task and it is really difficult for them,” said Potts.

Silva has been a dispatcher for over 25 years. She said everyday, she gets to go home at the end of her shift and ensures officers do too.

“Because we have to keep our officers safe in the field,” said Silva. “Our officers keep us safe. That is the way I look at it. They do it for us and we have to do it for them.”

Whether it be opening a gate, responding to homeless issues or shots fired, the dispatchers are hard at work responding to it all.

“They are making sure there are good access points to our detention center,” said Potts. “They are dealing with our parking enforcement, our mini courts, if they are not doing that, they are dealing with our deputy city marshals.”

Cameras are placed all around town like at many parks, Fremont Street and the Strip which help dispatchers help officers.

“In between calls for service, they are flipping through cameras,” said Hartz. “When they get a call for service in one of those areas, they can look at that camera and give us a better description.”

The training to become a dispatcher for the department varies depending on the person. Some get through the training within a few weeks if they have previous experience in law enforcement while it can take others up to six months.

“You are going to learn some mapping techniques, you got to know your city pretty well, inside and out,” said Hartz.

Silva said the job is tough but also rewarding.

“My group and we have a lot of fun at work,” said Silva. “We joke around. That is how we get rid of stress with what is happening.”

The dispatch center operates 24 hours with some working 12-hour shifts.

The number to call the DPS is 702-229-6444. Press 1 for marshals, two for animal protection and parking, three for detention center and five for the municipal court.

