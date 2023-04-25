New cars are blocking out more sound, even ambulance sirens. Enter the Howler

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flashing lights and blaring sirens: First responders say these days, a lot of drivers don’t even seem to notice, in part because modern cars muffle more ambient noise.

That’s why Honolulu EMS is using another tool to help clear the road when they’re headed to an emergency.

It’s called the Howler.

You should be able to hear the specialized siren. But just in case you don’t, it’s designed so you can feel it, too.

Honolulu EMS says when they hit the road, every second counts.

HNN rode along with an ambulance last Friday morning, when a Kaneohe-based crew was dispatched to Nuuanu to help a 94-year-old woman who couldn’t breathe.

Before the EMT can jump into action to help, he’s got to get there. Not easy, when drivers won’t get out of the way.

“That’s always frustrating,” said EMT Kallen Hosaka.

First responders say these days, a standard siren often isn’t enough.

“The way cars are built, they muffle those sounds,” said Honolulu EMS Field Operations Supervisor Isaac Tejada.

It’s why more EMS rigs are being equipped with the Howler.

“The change in frequency, it just grabs your attention,” Tejada said.

Not only does it sound different. It vibrates the road.

“It emits the siren at a lower frequency,” said Tejada.

“You can kind of liken it to one of those loud stereo systems. When the bass hits. It has that same effect. It can be pretty jarring for somebody who’s directly in front of the ambulance.”

Currently, 10 of Honolulu’s ambulances are equipped with the Howler.

Tejada said the goal is to outfit the entire fleet with the lower frequency siren within the next three years.

Having a siren everyone can here is critical as crews navigate Hawaii’s congested roadways.

On Friday morning, construction on the Pali Highway forced Hosaka, the EMT, to find another route.

“I went into oncoming traffic,” Hosaka said. “I thought that would be the best way to maneuver the situation.

“With the lights and sirens, we’re asking for permission to pass because we have a job to do,” Tejada added.

In other words, when you see an ambulance using its lights and sirens, move over to the right side of the road ― and stop. “I know everyone’s busy,” Tejada said. “We just need to drive with aloha.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.