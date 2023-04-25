Nevada casino winnings topped $1.3 billion last month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada’s nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total “gaming win” of $1,312,090,406 for the month of March.

According to a report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, that total is a 3.18% decrease compared to March, 2022. For the fiscal year (July 1, 2022 through March 31), gaming win has increased by 4.46%. The vast majority of those winnings came in Clark County, and over 55% of the state’s total came from licensees on the Las Vegas Strip ($724,580,327).

The rest of the take in Clark County was as follows:

Downtown: $87,429,092

North Las Vegas: $26,823,392

Laughlin: $48,629,669

Boulder Strip: $86,326,026

Mesquite: $18,932,615

Balance of County: $156,633,960

The State collected $97,380,206 in percentage fees through April 24, based on the taxable revenues generated in March 2023. This represents a 0.24% decrease compared to last April, when percentage fee collections were $97,612,673. The collection totals above include the most recent data available and are subject to revision.

