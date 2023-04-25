Motorcyclist hit in construction zone on Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road around 9:45 Monday night.

Las Vegas police tell FOX5 a motorcyclist was traveling inside a restricted construction zone east of Flamingo just west of the Boulevard.

The motorcyclist hit a vehicle that was attempting to turn south on the Boulevard.

Police on scene said the motorcyclist suffered a broken arm.

RTC is reporting all southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard are blocked off. Use other routes.

