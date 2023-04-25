Motorcyclist hit in construction zone on Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road around 9:45 Monday night.

Las Vegas police tell FOX5 a motorcyclist was traveling inside a restricted construction zone east of Flamingo just west of the Boulevard.

The motorcyclist hit a vehicle that was attempting to turn south on the Boulevard.

Police on scene said the motorcyclist suffered a broken arm.

RTC is reporting all southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard are blocked off. Use other routes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.