Motorcyclist hit in construction zone on Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road around 9:45 Monday night.
Las Vegas police tell FOX5 a motorcyclist was traveling inside a restricted construction zone east of Flamingo just west of the Boulevard.
The motorcyclist hit a vehicle that was attempting to turn south on the Boulevard.
Police on scene said the motorcyclist suffered a broken arm.
RTC is reporting all southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard are blocked off. Use other routes.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.