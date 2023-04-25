March Las Vegas tourism up nearly 10%

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas tourism was up 9.6% last month compared to the same period one year ago.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 3,655,800 people came to the city last month. The report noted that the numbers benefitted from “a mix of headliners and events from NASCAR to Taylor Swift to several college basketball tournaments, paired with a robust convention month that included the triennial CONEXPO-CON/AGG tradeshow and its 140k+ attendees.”

Overall citywide hotel occupancy for the month topped 88% in March, up 7.7% year-over-year. Weekend occupancy reached 94.5%, while the report said that conventions helped midweek occupancy hit 85.8%.

The overall average daily revenue set a record at $213, beating the previous high set in October 2022 ($208). Last month’s ADR surpassed that of March 2022 by 30.7%. The total room nights occupied last month tallied 4,154,500, according to the LVCVA.

The complete report is available here.

