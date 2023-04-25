Las Vegas woman arrested after allegedly drowning week-old kitten that later died

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is out of jail awaiting her next hearing for animal cruelty after she allegedly drowned a week-old kitten that later died, according to authorities.

Tiffany Washington, 51, faces one count of torture/maiming/killing an animal to threaten or terrorize, which is a felony.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on April 12 officers received a call from a woman who is Washington’s roommate, who stated they had been in a fight earlier.

At the scene, police noticed scratches on the woman’s neck and Washington showed signs of intoxication.

The woman said Washington had been abusing a week-old kitten and the day earlier had held the cat under water in the kitchen sink - then later held it over a railing on the second-floor balcony of the apartment complex.

“Tiffany is constantly kicking and hitting animals that are in the complex including other residents’ dogs or cats,” the woman told police.

Police looked at the kitten and thought it was dead until it moved slightly and it was just barely breathing. It died as they waited for animal control to arrive.

Washington was arrested. She has been released on the condition to stay away from all animals and not leave her home.

Her next hearing is May 10.

