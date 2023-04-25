Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store

Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say stalked at least two victims in a southwest valley grocery store.

According to Las Vegas police, the incidents occurred on March 9 at a Smith’s store at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

Las Vegas police say the man stalked his victims in the store and grabbed the victim’s buttocks.

Police said the first incident was reported, but the second incident was only brought to the attention of store management.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Huhn at 702-828-5761 or P9809H@LVMPD.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Latest News

Jail Cell Generic
$1.6M settlement reached in handcuffed Nevada prisoner’s 2014 death
BRIGHTLINE WEST LATEST - VOD - clipped version
Brightline West releases renderings of Las Vegas to Los Angeles route
Lake Mead to rise one foot by Sunday after federal ‘high flow’ water release
Lake Mead to rise one foot by Sunday after federal ‘high flow’ water release
Las Vegas power bills may significantly rise in the coming summer
Las Vegas power bills may significantly rise in the coming summer