Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say stalked at least two victims in a southwest valley grocery store.

According to Las Vegas police, the incidents occurred on March 9 at a Smith’s store at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road.

Las Vegas police say the man stalked his victims in the store and grabbed the victim’s buttocks.

Police said the first incident was reported, but the second incident was only brought to the attention of store management.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Huhn at 702-828-5761 or P9809H@LVMPD.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.