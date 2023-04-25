Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip

Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip
Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip(Play Playground)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Transporting people back to the carefree joy of childhood,” creators of an immersive playground have announced they will open their first location in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the venue, dubbed Play Playground, will be a “first-of-its-kind fantastical large-scale gamified experience.”

Creators say Play Playground will open a 13,000-square-foot venue this fall at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

“We are thrilled to be launching our groundbreaking anchor attraction at Luxor,” said Brad Albright, CEO of Play Social Inc.  “Play Playground is a multi-dimensional, dynamic world that stimulates all the senses and facilitates social interaction through bespoke social games, appealing to all ages during the day and adults at night.”

Play Playground rendering
Play Playground rendering(Play Playground)

As part of the experience, guests will enter a “magical world,” where 20 larger-than-life immersive games and attractions are found at every turn.

Play Playground will “feature theatrical cocktails and endless cheering, laughter, and the excitement of working up the leaderboard with friends—both old and new,” creators say.

In addition to endless games, Play Playground will also feature two bars.

“As we grow up, we have forgotten the importance of play - of laughing together, high fiving, and the excitement of winning with your team,” explained Jennifer Worthington, COO of Play Social Inc.  “We want people to put their phones down, grab a drink, jump into the games and play to the top of the leaderboards. Guests will feel like they have been dropped into their own game show!”

For more information, visit: www.playplayground.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Latest News

Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip
March Las Vegas tourism up nearly 10%
2 jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos within 12 hours
Nevada casino winnings topped $1.3 billion last month
(Courtesy Fremont Street Experience)
All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional part of free concerts in downtown Las Vegas
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night