Immersive playground to open location on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Transporting people back to the carefree joy of childhood,” creators of an immersive playground have announced they will open their first location in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the venue, dubbed Play Playground, will be a “first-of-its-kind fantastical large-scale gamified experience.”

Creators say Play Playground will open a 13,000-square-foot venue this fall at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

“We are thrilled to be launching our groundbreaking anchor attraction at Luxor,” said Brad Albright, CEO of Play Social Inc. “Play Playground is a multi-dimensional, dynamic world that stimulates all the senses and facilitates social interaction through bespoke social games, appealing to all ages during the day and adults at night.”

Play Playground rendering (Play Playground)

As part of the experience, guests will enter a “magical world,” where 20 larger-than-life immersive games and attractions are found at every turn.

Play Playground will “feature theatrical cocktails and endless cheering, laughter, and the excitement of working up the leaderboard with friends—both old and new,” creators say.

In addition to endless games, Play Playground will also feature two bars.

“As we grow up, we have forgotten the importance of play - of laughing together, high fiving, and the excitement of winning with your team,” explained Jennifer Worthington, COO of Play Social Inc. “We want people to put their phones down, grab a drink, jump into the games and play to the top of the leaderboards. Guests will feel like they have been dropped into their own game show!”

For more information, visit: www.playplayground.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.