Idaho student killing survivor files motion in Washoe County to avoid testifying

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The survivor in the killing of four Idaho college students has filed a motion in Washoe County to avoid testifying in the suspect’s upcoming preliminary hearing.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022 in eastern Pennsylvania on four counts of first-degree murder.

The subpoena would require Bethany Funke to return to Idaho in June for testimony, and she could possibly be required to stay for the remainder of the trial.

Her attorney says it is unknown if Funke has any “exculpatory evidence” on the charges against Kohberger, and that Idaho criminal defendants have no authority to issue a subpoena to a Nevada witness without a hearing.

Investigators believe Funke was in the house during the morning of the murders.

