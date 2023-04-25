Harry Reid airport sets passenger record for March

In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off in Las Vegas.
In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off in Las Vegas.((AP Photo/John Locher, File) | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport served nearly 5 million travelers last month, establishing a new record for the month of March.

According to a news release from the airport, a total of 4,938,954 passengers arrived and departed there last month, a 15.6% increase over March 2022. The majority of those were domestic passengers (4,593,612) with international travelers (252,670) and west side/helicopter passengers (92,672) completing the total.

A Harry Reid spokesperson noted that spring break, the first two rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament, with Las Vegas hosting second-round games, and two nights of Taylor Swift concerts contributed to the increase. The release said that passenger volume in the first quarter of 2023 was up 25% over the same period a year ago.

Last month was the second-busiest ever in the airport’s history, trailing only October 2022 (5.18 million). The previous high in March came in 2019, with 4,405,920 passengers. The city now has nonstop service to 15 more domestic markets than four years ago.

Southwest served the most flyers at 1,706,290. Spirit (748,689), Frontier (431,580), Delta (426,669) and American (367,227) rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Latest News

Three people were rescued by a good Samaritan after their boat capsized at Lake Havasu on...
Good Samaritan rescues 3 after boat capsizes at Lake Havasu
Mojave Max. Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health photo.
Mojave Max emerges from burrow, signaling unofficial start of spring
Power lines with money
Las Vegas power bills may significantly rise in the coming summer
(Source: MGN)
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in drainage canal killing