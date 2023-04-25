Harry Reid airport sets passenger record for March

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport served nearly 5 million travelers last month, establishing a new record for the month of March.

According to a news release from the airport, a total of 4,938,954 passengers arrived and departed there last month, a 15.6% increase over March 2022. The majority of those were domestic passengers (4,593,612) with international travelers (252,670) and west side/helicopter passengers (92,672) completing the total.

A Harry Reid spokesperson noted that spring break, the first two rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament, with Las Vegas hosting second-round games, and two nights of Taylor Swift concerts contributed to the increase. The release said that passenger volume in the first quarter of 2023 was up 25% over the same period a year ago.

Last month was the second-busiest ever in the airport’s history, trailing only October 2022 (5.18 million). The previous high in March came in 2019, with 4,405,920 passengers. The city now has nonstop service to 15 more domestic markets than four years ago.

Southwest served the most flyers at 1,706,290. Spirit (748,689), Frontier (431,580), Delta (426,669) and American (367,227) rounded out the top five.

