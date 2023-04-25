Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says

FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression in people ate fried foods.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many doctors would agree fried foods are not good for your physical health, and now there’s new evidence to suggest they are bad for your mental health as well.

A study from China found eating fried foods, especially fried potatoes, increases a person’s risk for anxiety and depression.

Researchers found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for depression compared with people who stayed away from fried foods.

Some experts are casting doubt on the study, saying the results are preliminary. And it’s unclear if fried foods triggered mental health issues or if people with depression and anxiety turn to them for comfort.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Latest News

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a...
Teens make big catch on prom night
Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2 days
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96