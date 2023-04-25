Clark County fire: 50 cars catch fire near I-15, Lamb

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County firefighters have responded to multiple cars on fire in the northeast valley Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:12 p.m. at a junkyard at 4565 E. Hammer Lane near Lamb and I-15. Arriving firefighters found a large crush pile with about 50 vehicles on fire.

Clark County Fire Department had to attack the fire from above in elevated master streams. A water tender from Nellis Air Force Base also responded to help with the blaze.

Multiple cars on fire near Lamb and I-15 on April 25, 2023. (FOX5)

The main body of the fire was knocked down as of 1:20 p.m. and crews are overhauling the crush pile of vehicles. The fire didn’t extend to nearby properties and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, as well as the estimated damage from the fire, is still undetermined.

Car lot fire near I-15, Lamb on April 25, 2023. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

