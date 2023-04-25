All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional part of free concerts in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Calling it the “biggest lineup yet,” Fremont Street Experience on Tuesday announced the lineup of free concerts as part of the Downtown Rocks series.

According to a news release, the Downtown Rocks will kick off on Sunday, May 28 with a performance by Smash Mouth, Toadies and Marcy Playground.

Fremont Street said Downtown Rocks kicks off Memorial Day Weekend and will continue throughout the fall. Additional dates and performances will be added, according to the release.

2023 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series Lineup

Sunday, May 28: Smash Mouth, Toadies, Marcy Playground

Saturday, June 3: WALK THE MOON

Saturday, June 17: Soulja Boy

Saturday, June 24: +LIVE+

Saturday, July 1: Switchfoot, Skillet

Saturday, July 15: The All-American Rejects

Saturday, September 2: Young the Giant

Saturday, September 16: Neon Trees

Saturday, September 23: Dashboard Confessional

Saturday, October 28: Gin Blossoms, Fastball

For more information, visit: https://vegasexperience.com/downtown-rocks-free-concerts/

