All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional part of free concerts in downtown Las Vegas

(Courtesy Fremont Street Experience)
(Courtesy Fremont Street Experience)(Courtesy Fremont Street Experience)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Calling it the “biggest lineup yet,” Fremont Street Experience on Tuesday announced the lineup of free concerts as part of the Downtown Rocks series.

According to a news release, the Downtown Rocks will kick off on Sunday, May 28 with a performance by Smash Mouth, Toadies and Marcy Playground.

Fremont Street said Downtown Rocks kicks off Memorial Day Weekend and will continue throughout the fall. Additional dates and performances will be added, according to the release.

2023 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series Lineup

Sunday, May 28: Smash Mouth, Toadies, Marcy Playground

Saturday, June 3: WALK THE MOON

Saturday, June 17: Soulja Boy

Saturday, June 24: +LIVE+

Saturday, July 1: Switchfoot, Skillet

Saturday, July 15: The All-American Rejects

Saturday, September 2: Young the Giant

Saturday, September 16: Neon Trees

Saturday, September 23: Dashboard Confessional

Saturday, October 28: Gin Blossoms, Fastball

For more information, visit: https://vegasexperience.com/downtown-rocks-free-concerts/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Latest News

Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
FILE - The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during a concert at the Apollo...
U2 creating new experience with shows at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
Jail Cell Generic
$1.6M settlement reached in handcuffed Nevada prisoner’s 2014 death