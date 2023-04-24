Visitor dies after falling nearly 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pill Box Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old visitor was killed Sunday after falling roughly 40 feet from Lanikai Pillbox Trail.

Emergency crews received a call for an injured hiker around 7:40 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, it was reported that the man suffered a medical emergency while hiking before tumbling down the trail.

Honolulu EMS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii was called to assist the family.

“What’s especially sad about this situation is Sunday was the daughter’s 30th birthday and they were celebrating and they were going on the hike to celebrate,” said Jessica Lani Rich, of VASH.

VASH said the hiker was part of a family of three from Maryland that arrived Friday night.

“This is not the birthday the daughter was planning and she is absolutely heartbroken,” said Rich.

The area’s state representative said the tragic death on the popular trail comes as a nearly one million dollar renovation project in the planning phase.

“DLNR is committed to having a person, a human, when they restore the trail there to do education. Possibly have it in the future be a reservation system?,” said state Rep. Lisa Marten.

VASH says it will continue to provide assistance to the family during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.