Tucker Carlson out at Fox News

In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

(CNN) -- Fox News and Tucker Carlson, the right-wing personality who hosted the network’s highly rated 8 p.m. hour, have severed ties, the network said in a stunning announcement Monday.

The announcement came one week after Fox News settled a monster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over the network’s dissemination of election lies.

Fox News said that Carlson’s last show was Friday, April 21.

This is a developing story.

