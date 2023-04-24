Ticket to ride: Brightline West releases renderings of Las Vegas to Los Angeles route

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Brightline West, the highspeed railway to link Las Vegas to Los Angeles first proposed in 2005 has released renderings Monday as the project nears reality.

The renderings show a station from a first-person view, from above and the proposed map for the route.

Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project. (Grimshaw Architects | Brightline)

“After more than a decade of working to find a pathway, Brightline West will be the first true high-speed rail system in America and will serve as the blueprint for how we can connect major city pairs that are too short to fly and too far to drive,” said Mike Reininger, CEO of Brightline.

Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project. (Grimshaw Architects | Brightline)

In March, Brightline West entered into an agreement with unions in Nevada and California.

State Building and Construction Trades Council of Californian and the Southern Nevada Building Trades Union agreed to a deal to move the project forward, providing more than 10,000 jobs in the process.

The area in Las Vegas where the line is expected to develop a station has recently piqued the interest of several developers.

Construction on the 218-mile-long railway is expected to begin this year. When completed, trains will run at a speed of up to 200 miles per hour.

Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project. (Brightline)

The system is projected to have nearly 1,000 permanent jobs for operations and maintenance, according to officials.

Brightline says the high-speed train will begin with a station in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. that will offer direct connectivity with California Metrolink. Additional stations will be built in Hesperia and Apple Valley, California, and Las Vegas, the release says.

As part of the $10 billion investment, Brightline says the “fully electric, emission-free system will be one of the greenest forms of transportation in the U.S., removing 3 million cars and 400,000 tons of CO2 each year.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.