Student in custody after incident with fireworks at northwest Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was taken into custody after an incident with fireworks at a high school in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday morning.

According to a letter to parents from Centennial High School principal Keith Whipperman, there was a disturbance in the school’s cafeteria involving firecrackers on Monday morning.

Later Monday, Whipperman issued an updated letter to parents notifying them that a student had been arrested in connection with the incident.

There were no serious injuries reported, the initial letter said.

“As I mentioned in my previous communication, I am asking that parents and guardians talk to their student about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct,” Whipperman said.

In the letter, the school also advised that students could reach out to a counselor if they needed to speak with someone about the incident.

A full copy of the two notices can be read below:

Update

Centennial High School families,

I would like to provide an update regarding this morning’s incident in the cafeteria involving fireworks. Police have arrested a student in connection with the incident. We understand that the events of today may have affected your child and they may need someone to talk to. Please have them reach out to their counselor if they need assistance. Clark County School District has additional mental health services available should your child need them.

While we cannot discuss individual student matters, all CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

As I mentioned in my previous communication, I am asking that parents and guardians talk to their student about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.

Should you have any questions about your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-3440.

Thank you.

Keith Wipperman

Principal

Centennial High School

Original Message

Parents/guardians,

This is Centennial High School Principal Keith Wipperman. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. This morning, there was a disturbance in the cafeteria involving firecrackers. There were no serious injuries reported.

We are working to identify those responsible. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who violates the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Our priorities are to keep the children in a safe environment free from distractions.

Should you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to call us at 702-799-3440.

