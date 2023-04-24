A’s reach agreement with Southern Nevada building union for Las Vegas ballpark

The site of the A's proposed Las Vegas ballpark is seen in this FOX5 drone photo.
The site of the A's proposed Las Vegas ballpark is seen in this FOX5 drone photo.(FOX5 Drone)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Athletics and the Southern Nevada Building Trades announced that the two groups have reached a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the construction of the team’s proposed Las Vegas ballpark.

According to a news release, the team’s proposed $1.5 billion Las Vegas stadium would host A’s regular and postseason games, concerts and other special events.

In the release, the two groups said the agreement “ensures that local workers and contractors will be used for the construction of the stadium, providing a boost to the local economy.”

Oakland A’s sign binding agreement for ballpark in Las Vegas

The groups said the construction project would create 10,000 “prevailing wage jobs” in Southern Nevada.

“We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with the A’s, which will ensure that our members have access to good-paying, union jobs on this important project,” Vince Saavedra, Executive Secretary Treasurer of Southern Nevada Building Trades said. “Our members are ready and eager to get to work on this project, and we look forward to partnering with the A’s to create a state-of-the-art stadium.”

If approved, the project would be developed as part of a public-private partnership on 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

According to AP, the stadium is projected to cost about $1.5 billion, while the A’s are asking for $500 million in public assistance, said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who has been in talks with A’s leadership and whose district includes the potential stadium site.

“We have spent nearly two years doing due diligence and building relationships with elected officials and community leaders, such as the Southern Nevada Building Trades; and we are excited to know this showcase stadium will be constructed with highly-trained union workers,” A’s president Dave Kaval said.

Kaval has said the team would hope to break ground by next year with a move to the new Las Vegas stadium by 2027.

“The A’s are committed to building a stadium that will be an asset to Las Vegas and the State of Nevada, help elevate Las Vegas’s brand as the Sports Capital of the World, and set the bar for the MLB,” Kaval said.

According to the release, the proposed stadium will generate “incremental economic activity for the region,” as it would host approximately 81 Major League Baseball games each year and “filling a notable gap in the region’s event center portfolio by providing a 30,000-seat venue that falls between T-Mobile Arena (20,000 seats) and Allegiant Stadium (62,000 seats).”

"We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with the A's, which will ensure that our members have access to good-paying, union jobs on this important project," Vince Saavedra, Executive Secretar Treasurer of Southern Nevada Building Trades said in the release. "Our members are ready and eager to get to work on this project, and we look forward to partnering with the A's to create a state-of-the-art stadium."

