Police: Florida DoorDash driver kidnapped, assaulted during delivery

Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and...
Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a DoorDash driver.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Florida police arrested a 38-year-old man they say kidnapped and assaulted a DoorDash delivery driver.

Tampa Police say Joseph Killins was armed when he approached a DoorDash delivery driver while she was making a delivery last week.

He allegedly forced her to drive to a nearby apartment and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

Police say when Killins initially approached the driver, she had earphones in and was talking on the phone. Her family was able to track her because of that.

When they found her, police say Killins fired multiple times, hitting one person.

Killins reportedly ran away.

Both the driver and the shooting victim were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found and arrested Killins Friday night. He is charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

DoorDash responded to the incident in a statement.

A spokesperson called the crime “heinous” and said the company is offering support to the woman.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
Police looking for suspect after woman assaulted in bathroom on UNLV campus
Police looking for suspect after woman assaulted in bathroom on UNLV campus

Latest News

This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
A flight made an emergency landing in Columbus, Ohio, after a bird strike on Sunday.
Pilot calls 'mayday' from plane hit by geese
Alert system helped UNLV police catch man accused of assaulting woman
Alert system helped UNLV police catch man accused of assaulting woman
Alert system helped UNLV police catch man accused of assaulting woman
Alert system helped UNLV police catch man accused of assaulting woman