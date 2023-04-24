Pedestrian dies after hit by car in central Las Vegas Valley

Pedestrian dies after hit by car in central Las Vegas Valley
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in the central valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:43 a.m. near the 3100 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Police said Maryland Parkway was shut down in all directions between Sunrise Hospital Drive and Vegas Valley while the investigation continued.

The identity of the pedestrian, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

LVMPD says the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

