Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health advisory for certain batches

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public health advisory has been issued by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board for seven different batches of marijuana products.

CCB agents discovered that the following batches/lots of cannabis were treated with an unapproved pesticide, Ethephone at Circle S Farms LLC.

The consumption of the following products with these batch/lot numbers should be avoided:

Strain Batch Number Lot Number Apple Fritter 23.02.13 5 AF 2 23102 Apple Fritter 23.02.13 5 AF 23101 Double OG Sour 23.02.13 5 DOGS 23533 Kush Mints 23.02.13 5 KM 23397 Kobe 23.02.13 5 KOBE 23237 Zummy Bears 23.02.13 5 ZB 3 23251 Zummy Bears 23.02.13 5 ZB 4 23252

This is the second time CCB agents have discovered the use of Ethephon, specifically Florel brand, a growth regulator being used in a cultivation establishment. This pesticide is not approved for use on cannabis by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

However, the CCB stated there was no reason to believe the facilities involved had any knowledge of using Ethephone as it is not on the list of pesticides testing facilities should look for and their methods are not set up to detect it.

The affected products were sold between March 23 and April 21 by the following businesses:

1. Circle S Farms LLC DBA CannaStarz, 631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (License #00170400460138702033)

2. MMOF Vegas Retail Inc. DBA MedMen, 4503 Paradise Rd suite 210-240, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (License #04045523128584413069)

3. Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC, 2520 S Maryland Pkwy #2, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (License #24344359150856320396)

4. Desert Aire Wellness LLC DBA 420 Sahara, 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (License #25729455103203031356)

5. Clark NMSD LLC DBA The Sanctuary, 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (License #42964757214640794936)

6. Silver Sage Wellness LLC, 4626 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (License #48309202150183437033)

7. Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians DBA NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (License #59067229320122936181)

8. Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada DBA Newe Dispensary, 1555 Shoshone Cir, Elko, NV 89801 (License #80349197231000976067)

There are no reports of illness as of Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.