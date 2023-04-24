NDOT announces new hours for Southern Nevada HOV lanes begin Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) on Monday announced that it will begin to implement new hours of operation for the HOV lanes in Southern Nevada.

According to a news release, the new hours will impact the HOV system SR-613/Summerlin Pkwy, U.S. 95, and Interstate-15 in Southern Nevada, as directed by the Nevada Transportation Board of Directors.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, NDOT reminds the new HOV hours will be from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to NDOT, in order to implement the new hours, crews will begin to change signage on U.S. 95 starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Signage on the I-15 will be replaced over the following two mornings: Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27. Changing signs on I-15 will require intermittent restrictions to lanes and medians or shoulders, NDOT advises.

According to the agency, it will take multiple overnight shifts to change over 50 static signs and potentially several days to reprogram Active Traffic Management signs to reflect the new hours.

“The new HOV hours of operation should be observed, even if the nearest sign still displays the previous regulations,” according to NDOT.

The Nevada Transportation Board of Directors voted to change the HOV hours of operation on April 10, which had been set at 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. since Oct. 2022.

For more information, visit: www.dot.nv.gov/hov.

