Mojave Max emerges from burrow, signaling unofficial start of spring

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mojave Max has officially emerged from his burrow, signaling the unofficial start of spring.

He emerged from his burrow at 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to officials.

It marks his longest brumation ever. Previously, the latest Mojave Max had emerged was April 17, 2012 at 12:41 p.m. The earliest he ever emerged was Feb. 14, 2005 at 11:55 a.m.

The winner of the annual Mojave Max contest will be announced soon, officials said. Students around the Las Vegas Valley submit their guesses on when Max will emerge from his burrow and can win prizes like a pizza party, a field trip and a yearlong membership to Springs Preserve.

