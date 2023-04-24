Las Vegas students accuse CCSD of sexual abuse cover-up

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former teacher and the Clark County School District are being sued by sex abuse victims in federal court.

Jonathan Cronin, the ex-teacher, was sentenced in May 2020 for child abuse and ordered to serve a maximum of eight years in prison plus paying restitution. He was dishonorably discharged from probation on April 17.

According to the lawsuit petition, filed on Oct. 19, 2022, the victims alleged numerous illegal and inappropriate actions Cronin did while he was a teacher at the school.

The lawsuit alleges CCSD failed to take the allegations seriously, failed to investigate the claims, or discipline Cronin to deter him from committing further acts of sexual abuse.

“On information and belief, CCSD has the de facto policy and practice of concealing, failing to document or report and intentionally under-reporting incidents in which CCSD employees violate the rights of special education students,” the petition states.

FOX5 has reached out to CCSD for comment.

The defense and plaintiffs are expected to file any motions by Sept. 21.

