Las Vegas power bills may significantly rise in the coming summer

Power lines with money
(MGN, Max Pixel)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to a new projection, it’s possible that electric bills could nearly double this year.

SB356 in the Nevada Legislature encourages the use of programs for energy efficiency and to reduce greenhouse gases.

One of the exhibits concerning the bill was submitted by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office regarding the cost of electricity in the state.

Since the 2021 Legislative session, Southern Nevada users are paying $844.43 more annually on electricity costs.

“That represents a 54.2% increase to ratepayers, many of whom are on fixed incomes,” the filing states.

Southern Nevada customers are paying $561.25 more annually on electricity, as well. That represents more than a 50 percent increase.

The projected July 2023 bills for northern Nevada customers is $211.95, while southern Nevada customers can expect $470.04.

