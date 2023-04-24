Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed while walking Sunday night in the south valley.

According to police, at about 8:57 p.m. Sunday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue.

Arriving officers located a woman who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the victim was walking when an “unknown vehicle shot at her.” Police said the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The identification of the victim, as well as her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police advise that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.