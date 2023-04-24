RRS&R finds previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston

left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Red Rock Search & Rescue confirmed to FOX5 that a family who was last seen camping near Mt. Charleston have been safely located.

Original story continues below.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a family who was last seen camping in the Mt. Charleston area.

According to police, the three family members were last seen at about 11 a.m. on April 22 near Mt. Charleston.

Police said the family was driving a 2000 tan/gold Chevrolet Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83

Las Vegas police look for missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston
Las Vegas police look for missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The family is identified as Chad Remillard, 39, Kalean Tarbuskovich, 39, and Aiden Remillard, 6.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

