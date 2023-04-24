Las Vegas police arrest suspect in drainage canal killing

(Source: MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a suspect after a man was found dead in a drainage canal earlier this year.

LVMPD dispatch received a report of an unresponsive male by a drainage canal located near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue at approximately 2:40 a.m. on February 20. The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was shot inside the canal.

He exited the canal and collapsed and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators said that the victim lived inside the canal.

Police identified Jemiah Garner, 34, as a suspect in the case. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges, and was rebooked on April 20 for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

