Las Vegas man pleads guilty in multi-million dollar fraud case

The United States Department of Justice
The United States Department of Justice(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges on April 21 and is facing a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Zeto, 77, of Las Vegas, partnered with foreign telemarketers that provided him with the names, bank account numbers, and other information of American consumers. Zeto used that information to create fraudulent checks payable to companies he controlled and debited consumers’ bank accounts.

Many of Zeto’s victims were retirees and other older adults, according to the DOJ.

“The defendant was a vital link in a scheme with foreign telemarketing partners to steal money from American victims’ bank accounts,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting older Americans from fraud and to prosecuting people who knowingly help fraudsters.”

“With our increasing use and dependency on technology, fraudsters have found new ways to scam unsuspecting Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Americans, and Nevadans in particular, can be assured that our office is committed to investigating and prosecuting elder financial fraud scams.”

Zeto pleaded guilty to wire fraud and will be sentenced by a federal district court judge, who will consider U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Trial Attorneys Daniel Zytnick and Timothy Finley of the Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch and Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Anthony Lopez for the District of Nevada are prosecuting the case. Members of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service also worked on the investigation.

The DOJ urges individuals to be on the lookout for unauthorized debits to their accounts. Check your bank, credit card, and other financial statements and contact your financial institution if you see a charge you do not recognize.

Report any fraudulent debit you identify to law enforcement. Reports may be filed with the FTC at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov or at 877-FTC-HELP.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has experienced financial fraud, experienced professionals are standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).

