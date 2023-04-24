Las Vegas councilwoman says dogs will be returned to family of man who died after crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dogs that belonged to a 79-year-old man who died after a crash earlier this month will get his dogs back.

The family of David Earl Kingsley told FOX5 last week that they had been desperately trying to get back the man’s dog, Nikita, who survived the crash, and her seven puppies who were born days early.

The family told FOX5 that all of the dogs had been seized by the city of Las Vegas’ animal control team.

“He adored Nikita. That was like his own child. It wasn’t surprising that he was on his way to the dog park because that was his daily schedule every day,” Kingsley’s grandson, Dominick Garcia, told FOX5.

Garcia told FOX5 that while Nikita was taken from the crash scene, the puppies who were born just days before were also taken.

“They went into his home and took the puppies while he was in the hospital,” Garcia stated. The family had asked for all the dogs back.

“They said I will have to wait until the puppies are six weeks old… they are two weeks now so that’s another four weeks,” Garcia said.

Garcia told FOX5 that the family had also been told they would have to pay adoption fees for each puppy, $200 each.

“I have to pay them to take what is rightfully my family’s, it is not okay it makes me angry. It’s upsetting,” Garcia contended.

In an update, Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman shared on Twitter that not only will the family get the dogs back, but she said they would not have to pay for the dogs.

“They are returning them to the family. I spoke with our animal control and they will return without charging,” Seaman said on Twitter.

