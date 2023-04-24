Henderson girl who beat high-risk cancer celebrates milestone birthday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A milestone birthday for one Henderson girl who lived through a cancer ordeal.

Jillian Moore was just 3 years old when she was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma a childhood cancer that generally afflicts children between one and 5 years old.

Jillian was just three years of age when doctors confirmed she had cancer.

“I remember like it was yesterday, the doctor saying stage four high-risk cancer and he told me she wasn’t going to make it,” said Jesse Moore her father.

Over the next two years, Jillian underwent some painful treatments starting with 6 rounds of chemotherapy.

“The was followed by 6 rounds of radiation, six rounds of Immunol therapy, multiple platelets and blood transfusions, stem cell transplants and a tumor removal,” said Amber Moore, Jillian’s mother.

Those treatments took a toll on Jillian.

“Cancer has affected me in some ways like my hearing,” she said.

She now has to use hearing aids having lost a lot of her hearing.

In 2014 she was declared cancer-free and her family celebrated her 13th birthday on Sunday.

“I’m a teenager now,” said Jillian.

Her parents’ advice for those who may be going through what they went through?

“Keep fighting, keep believing in miracles because they do happen. Don’t ever give up and always keep hope alive.”

