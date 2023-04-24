Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky guest had a nice mid-week surprise when he hit a massive jackpot at an off-Strip casino last week.

According to the South Point, the guest, identified only as Brian, won a jackpot worth $717,634.90 while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine last Wednesday.

No further information was provided.

