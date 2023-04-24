Good Samaritan rescues 3 after boat capsizes at Lake Havasu

Three people were rescued by a good Samaritan after their boat capsized at Lake Havasu on...
Three people were rescued by a good Samaritan after their boat capsized at Lake Havasu on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. April 21, 2023(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were rescued by a good Samaritan after their boat capsized at Lake Havasu on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The MCSO responded to the North Basin of Lake Havasu in reference to a capsized watercraft with several people in the water on Friday and found someone had already pulled all involved out of the water.

MCSO deputies and onboard River Medical Paramedics began assessing and treating the victims.

Investigators found the 43-foot vessel was traveling in the North Basin when it lost control and capsized. All three adults on board were ejected into the water and two were found face down but were wearing personal flotation devices.

Two of the adults were taken by fire boats to Havasu Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

MCSO said speed appears to be a factor in the incident, which is still under investigation.

Residents of sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood see their struggles in documentary
