Golden Knights visit Winnipeg Jets with 2-1 series lead

(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (46-33-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -109, Golden Knights -111; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams met Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting. Jack Eichel led the Golden Knights with two goals.

Winnipeg has a 46-33-3 record overall and a 26-13-3 record on its home ice. The Jets have a 41-4-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 27-7-8 on the road. The Golden Knights have gone 48-3-2 when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 32 goals and 49 assists for the Jets. Adam Lowry has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Golden Knights. Eichel has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (upper body), Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Josh Morrissey: out (lower body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.