Golden Knights visit Winnipeg Jets with 2-1 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) passes the puck as Winnipeg Jets' Dylan...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) passes the puck as Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg (54) defends during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)(Lucas Peltier | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (46-33-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -109, Golden Knights -111; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams met Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting. Jack Eichel led the Golden Knights with two goals.

Winnipeg has a 46-33-3 record overall and a 26-13-3 record on its home ice. The Jets have a 41-4-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 27-7-8 on the road. The Golden Knights have gone 48-3-2 when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 32 goals and 49 assists for the Jets. Adam Lowry has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists for the Golden Knights. Eichel has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (upper body), Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Josh Morrissey: out (lower body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
Police looking for suspect after woman assaulted in bathroom on UNLV campus
Police looking for suspect after woman assaulted in bathroom on UNLV campus

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) skates with the puck against Winnipeg Jets...
Jets and Golden Knights tied 1-1 heading to game 3
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during...
Mark Stone scores twice to lift Golden Knights past Jets 5-2
Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) gets his face cut on the skate of Vegas Golden Knights...
Jets’ Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face against Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) plays during an NHL hockey game against the...
Jets visit the Golden Knights with 1-0 series lead