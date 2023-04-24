Forecast Outlook- 4/24/2023

After high temperatures hover around 90° today, we’re working in cooler air with stronger wind on Tuesday. The hottest weather so far this year arrives for the weekend.

Skies stay mostly clear for your Monday night with overnight low temperatures falling back into the 60s and upper 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with cooler air working in from the north. This will bring high temperatures down into the low 80s with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Skies stay mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures on the rise. Wednesday tops out at 85° with Thursday at 90°.

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend with highs back in the mid 90s Friday and Saturday. Sunday is shaping up to be the hottest day as we make a run toward 100°. The forecast high is at 99° on Sunday which would tie the daily record high. More wind returns early next week with temperatures falling back into the low 90s and 80s.

