Forecast Outlook- 4/24/2023

Gusty Tuesday With Hotter Weekend Weather
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After high temperatures hover around 90° today, we’re working in cooler air with stronger wind on Tuesday. The hottest weather so far this year arrives for the weekend.

Skies stay mostly clear for your Monday night with overnight low temperatures falling back into the 60s and upper 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with cooler air working in from the north. This will bring high temperatures down into the low 80s with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Skies stay mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures on the rise. Wednesday tops out at 85° with Thursday at 90°.

Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend with highs back in the mid 90s Friday and Saturday. Sunday is shaping up to be the hottest day as we make a run toward 100°. The forecast high is at 99° on Sunday which would tie the daily record high. More wind returns early next week with temperatures falling back into the low 90s and 80s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/23/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/23/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-4/22/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/22/23