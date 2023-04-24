Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dates and ticketing information was announced Monday for U2′s highly-anticipated series of shows at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to Live Nation, the following dates have been announced:

Friday, Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 30

Thursday, Oct. 5

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sunday, Oct. 8

In a news release, Live Nation said tickets for U2 at the MSG Sphere “will be in high demand.” As a result, Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program “will be used to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans who want to go to the show, not buyers looking to resell them.”

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan presale HERE . Fans who previously signed up for Verified Fan for U2 are automatically registered for the opportunity to participate in the presale.

Registration for Verified Fan will close Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, April 27.

Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing, according to Live Nation. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees.

“The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show,” Live Nation said.

Live Nation also notes that, “in an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, GA floor tickets for U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere will be restricted from transfer. They may only be resold at the original purchase price.”

“Fans will still have protection against unforeseen circumstances. Those who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange.”

For complete date, ticket and more information visit https://u2.ticketmaster.com.

