Bill makes intimidating election workers a felony

By Terri Russell
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -“This is not a Republican or Democrat Issue.”

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is talking about a bill he promised to deliver during his campaign last year, making it a felony to threaten an election worker.

Secretary Aguilar gives examples: “They are walking to their cars,” he says. “They’ve been approached. They’ve been intimated. They’ve been harassed. We have individuals who, when they are at home with their families, have individuals knock on their door and know and say things that are inappropriate to hear -- especially children in the home.”

No doubt he heard from Washoe County’s former registrar.

Deanna Spikula officially resigned in June of last year after death threats and personal attacks; some of which filtered down to her children.

A loss for northern Nevada, but Aguilar says her resignation is not unique as of late.

“We need to make sure we have the best run elections in the country,” says Aguilar. “And that only happens when we have the talent to do it.”

Senate Bill 406 makes it a crime to not only threaten but to interfere with the work performed by volunteers and paid staff alike. If passed, Nevada would be the third state in the country to make threats or harassment towards election workers a crime.

The secretary says the bill has the endorsement of law enforcement. SB 406, he says, lets workers know the state has their back, and will encourage more people to work in elections offices as it will be a safer place to perform their duties.

SB 406 not only covers the intent to intimidate an elections worker, but it also covers retaliatory efforts if the election doesn’t turn out the way someone likes.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
Guest hits jackpot worth more than $717K at off-Strip casino
left: Chad Remillard, Kalean Tarbuskovich (middle), and Aiden Remillard (right)
Previously missing family last seen camping near Mt. Charleston found safe
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot, killed while walking in south valley
U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

Latest News

(Courtesy Fremont Street Experience)
All-American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional part of free concerts in downtown Las Vegas
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
Police investigating after Henderson school allegedly shot at Monday night
FILE - The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during a concert at the Apollo...
U2 creating new experience with shows at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
Las Vegas police ask for help finding man accused of stalking victims in grocery store
Jail Cell Generic
$1.6M settlement reached in handcuffed Nevada prisoner’s 2014 death