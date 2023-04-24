Alert system helped UNLV police catch man accused of assaulting woman

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:51 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A swift response from University Police, along with help from other agencies and tips from the public, all led to an arrest Sunday morning after a woman was physically assaulted on UNLV’s campus.

“This is a perfect example of the community and law enforcement working together to address an issue of concern and/or someone who’s posing a risk to the community,” said Arnold Vasquez, assistant director of University Police Services.

University Police, local law enforcement agencies and community members all helped to track down a suspect accused of physically assaulting a woman in a campus bathroom on Friday night.

Robert Lee Kaiser, 46, was named a person of interest in the case Saturday, and his image was shared with the public as police worked to locate him.

“In this particular case, we did have some leads, but we were having some trouble trying to track this particular individual down, and with the help of the community, they were actually able to lead us to him and make that arrest,” Vasquez said.

Kaiser was arrested Sunday morning. Vasquez said this result speaks to the power of technology in cases like this.

In recent years since implementing the Rebel Safe emergency alert system at UNLV, University Police believe leveraging that technology has led to faster responses, important tips and an overall increased sense of security on campus.

“And that’s really allowed us to have that head start and get in front of things and help us to take people that are committing crimes or someone who’s a person of interest like in this case or a suspect, get to those folks in a timely manner to prevent them from committing other crimes,” said Vasquez.

In this incident, police said the victim was not a student or faculty member, and she was not seriously injured in the attack.

Kaiser is now facing several charges, including a felony charge of battery with strangulation, police said. He will appear in court on Monday morning.

UNLV has increased patrols on campus in response to this attack.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
Kia and Hyundai logos are seen in this file photo
How to see if your Kia, Hyundai vehicle is eligible for anti-theft software upgrade
Police looking for suspect after woman assaulted in bathroom on UNLV campus
Police looking for suspect after woman assaulted in bathroom on UNLV campus

Latest News

U2
Dates, ticketing info announced for U2 at MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
Alert system helped UNLV police catch man accused of assaulting woman
Alert system helped UNLV police catch man accused of assaulting woman
The site of the A's proposed Las Vegas ballpark is seen in this FOX5 drone photo.
A’s reach agreement with Southern Nevada building union for Las Vegas ballpark
Pedestrian dies after hit by car in central Las Vegas Valley
Pedestrian dies after hit by car in central Las Vegas Valley