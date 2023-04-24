Alert system helped UNLV police catch man accused of assaulting woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A swift response from University Police, along with help from other agencies and tips from the public, all led to an arrest Sunday morning after a woman was physically assaulted on UNLV’s campus.

“This is a perfect example of the community and law enforcement working together to address an issue of concern and/or someone who’s posing a risk to the community,” said Arnold Vasquez, assistant director of University Police Services.

University Police, local law enforcement agencies and community members all helped to track down a suspect accused of physically assaulting a woman in a campus bathroom on Friday night.

Robert Lee Kaiser, 46, was named a person of interest in the case Saturday, and his image was shared with the public as police worked to locate him.

“In this particular case, we did have some leads, but we were having some trouble trying to track this particular individual down, and with the help of the community, they were actually able to lead us to him and make that arrest,” Vasquez said.

Kaiser was arrested Sunday morning. Vasquez said this result speaks to the power of technology in cases like this.

In recent years since implementing the Rebel Safe emergency alert system at UNLV, University Police believe leveraging that technology has led to faster responses, important tips and an overall increased sense of security on campus.

“And that’s really allowed us to have that head start and get in front of things and help us to take people that are committing crimes or someone who’s a person of interest like in this case or a suspect, get to those folks in a timely manner to prevent them from committing other crimes,” said Vasquez.

In this incident, police said the victim was not a student or faculty member, and she was not seriously injured in the attack.

Kaiser is now facing several charges, including a felony charge of battery with strangulation, police said. He will appear in court on Monday morning.

UNLV has increased patrols on campus in response to this attack.

