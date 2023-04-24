4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property

4 jackpots totaling over $650K hit within 5 hours at Las Vegas Strip property(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four lucky guests at a Las Vegas Strip property had quite a Saturday to remember after each hitting a jackpot.

According to Ceasars Entertainment, four jackpots totaling more than $650,000 hit within five hours at Caesars Palace on Saturday.

The property provided the below breakdown on the four separate jackpots:

On Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m., a guest left the casino with $200,750 after striking a jackpot playing video poker.

On Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m., another lucky gambler turned a $25 bet into a $100,000 jackpot playing video poker.

On Saturday, April 22 at 11 p.m., a guest hit a $121,500 jackpot on a slot machine.

On Saturday, April 22 at 11:30 p.m. a visitor landed a $240,000 jackpot on a video poker machine.

