Teen dies, 3 injured after underaged driver crashes in Missouri

By Jayla Louis and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl died and three other children were injured after an underaged driver crashed outside of New London, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities report that a 15-year-old girl was driving a 2007 Hummer just after 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route O when she drove off the right side of the road, struck a sign and an embankment and then overturned.

A 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, WGEM reports.

Troopers say the 14-year-old girl died on the scene at 7:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and 8-year-old both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

None of the children were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time.

