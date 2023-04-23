NEVADA CANNABIS WARNING ON CANNABIS BATCHES WITH UNAPPROVED PESTICIDE

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) is hereby issuing Public Health and Safety Bulletin 2023-02 on April 22, 2023 advising consumers and patients to avoid or take caution when consuming the cannabis products which are the subject of this notice.

CCB Agents discovered that the following batches/lots of useable cannabis had been treated with an unapproved pesticide, Ethephon (Florel brand), at Circle S Farms LLC

The Strain Batch Number and Lot Numbers are:

Apple Fritter

23.02.13 5 AF 2

23102

Apple Fritter

23.02.13 5 AF

23101

Double OG Sour

23.02.13 5 DOGS

23533

Kush Mints

23.02.13 5 KM

23397

Kobe

23.02.13 5 KOBE

23237

Zummy Bearz

23.02.13 5 ZB 3

23251

Zummy Bearz

23.02.13 5 ZB 4

23252

his is the second occurrence in which CCB Agents have discovered the use of Ethephon, specifically Florel brand, a growth regulator being used in a cultivation establishment. This pesticide is not approved for use on cannabis by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

There is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities had any knowledge of the use of this unapproved pesticide; Ethephon is not on the list of pesticides the testing facilities must look for, and their test methods are not set up for detection of Ethephon.

The affected cannabis was sold between March 23, 2023 – April 21, 2023, by the following cannabis sales facilities:

Circle S Farms LLC DBA CannaStarz, 631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (License #00170400460138702033)

MMOF Vegas Retail Inc. DBA MedMen, 4503 Paradise Rd suite 210-240, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (License #04045523128584413069)

Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC, 2520 S Maryland Pkwy #2, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (License #24344359150856320396)

Desert Aire Wellness LLC DBA 420 Sahara, 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (License #25729455103203031356)

Clark NMSD LLC DBA The Sanctuary, 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (License #42964757214640794936)

Silver Sage Wellness LLC, 4626 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (License #48309202150183437033)

Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians DBA NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (License #59067229320122936181)

Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada DBA Newe Dispensary, 1555 Shoshone Cir, Elko, NV 89801 (License #80349197231000976067)

All cannabis products properly sold by a licensed cannabis sales facility should have a product label on or with the packaging. The name of the cultivation facility and batch/lot numbers can be found on the label, typically near the top.

The listed sales facilities are requested to display this bulletin in a conspicuous location on their premises for 30 days, to ensure their customers are aware of this information.

