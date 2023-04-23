Forecast Outlook-4/23/23

Dry Sunny and Warm Weather Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:07 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Our temperatures are warming up Sunday thanks to an area of high pressure over us for the next few days.

That high will push our high temperatures into the upper 80′s Sunday and into the 90′s on Monday.

Tuesday into Wednesday slightly cooler temperatures return as the high pushes east.

Another ridge sets up for the remainder of the week bringing us temperatures in the upper 80′s and low 90′s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 which is very high.

